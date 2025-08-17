Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Makes New $840,000 Investment in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9,916.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVEE. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. CJS Securities lowered NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Sidoti raised NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

