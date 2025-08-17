Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Acquires 500 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 3.3% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

