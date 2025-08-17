United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

United Fire Group Price Performance

UFCS stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $781.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 812.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

