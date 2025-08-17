Tyler Stone Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 72,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $207.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.36. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.27 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

