Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 880 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after buying an additional 257,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after buying an additional 250,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,911,000 after purchasing an additional 221,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 195,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

