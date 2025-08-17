Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 370 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.96.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $306.34 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $317.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

