Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management cut its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Target by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

Target Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $102.99 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.11%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

