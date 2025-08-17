Tyler Stone Wealth Management Raises Position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 509.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.62. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

