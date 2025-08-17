Tyler Stone Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Boeing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Boeing by 19.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218,049 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC grew its position in Boeing by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

