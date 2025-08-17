Tyler Stone Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOUN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 38.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 113,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Northland Securities upgraded SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 60,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $602,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 477,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,570. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 117,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,096,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,346,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,602,818.80. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI



SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

