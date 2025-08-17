Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $676,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.84.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

