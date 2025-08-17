Tyler Stone Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,594,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $129,201,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,350 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BUD opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

