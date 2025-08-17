Tyler Stone Wealth Management Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,470,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,162,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 147,937 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 597,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 325,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,233 shares during the last quarter.

GSSC opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $609.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.91 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

