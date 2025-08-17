Trigran Investments Inc. Sells 887,626 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Trigran Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,091,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 887,626 shares during the period. Harmonic accounts for approximately 5.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $39,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Up 0.9%

HLIT stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Our Latest Report on HLIT

Harmonic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.