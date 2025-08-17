Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.90. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 881.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,478 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

