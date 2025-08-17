The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Global View Capital Management LLC

Global View Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 110.8% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 77,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,484,000 after buying an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $265.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $215.39 and a one year high of $277.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

