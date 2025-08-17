TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Shares Sold by HSG Holding Ltd

HSG Holding Ltd decreased its position in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,602,426 shares during the period. TH International makes up 0.4% of HSG Holding Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HSG Holding Ltd owned 0.09% of TH International worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:THCH opened at $2.56 on Friday. TH International Limited has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

