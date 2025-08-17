Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Sells $58,724.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,258. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Stephen Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teradyne alerts:

On Wednesday, July 30th, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $58,574.42.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.42 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Teradyne by 189.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.