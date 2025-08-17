Technology Stocks To Follow Now – August 14th

NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Palantir Technologies, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, manufacturing or providing technology products and services—such as hardware, software, semiconductors and internet platforms. These equities often exhibit higher growth potential (and correspondingly greater volatility) than the broader market, as they’re driven by rapid innovation, shifting consumer preferences and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.96. 89,432,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,516,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.96. 50,088,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,771,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The company has a market cap of $293.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.64. 31,664,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,892,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.35.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $181.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,359,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,292,273. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.81. The company has a market capitalization of $427.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.60.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $521.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,819,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,203,395. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.51 and a 200-day moving average of $439.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

