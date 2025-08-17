Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 20.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 44.7% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 64.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 31.5% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

