Summit Securities Group LLC Purchases 7,400 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 127,367 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 3.8%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Dividend Announcement

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 63.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,696.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.82.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

