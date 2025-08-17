Summit Securities Group LLC Invests $266,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 342,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 34,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $987,300 in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.60. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

