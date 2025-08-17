Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Stryker were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,075,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,140,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after acquiring an additional 420,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after acquiring an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE SYK opened at $381.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

