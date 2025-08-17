Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $79,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

