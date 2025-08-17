Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,559 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $285.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $289.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.36 and its 200-day moving average is $268.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.