Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $45,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $8,394,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,006. This trade represents a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

NYSE DRI opened at $207.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.17. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

