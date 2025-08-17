Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $21.77 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.73. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

