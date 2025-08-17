Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 803,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,363 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

