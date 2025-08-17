Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 22,519 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,883,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after purchasing an additional 641,239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VCIT opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.