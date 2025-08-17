Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 155,195 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,195 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $27,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $463,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

HMOP opened at $38.26 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.