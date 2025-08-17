State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,806 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,250 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $2,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,357 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $347,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306,020 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 19,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 519.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $180.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,735,788.53. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $222,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,229 shares of company stock worth $4,452,664. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.