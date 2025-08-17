State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 30,933 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,933 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

