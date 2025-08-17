State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,850 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.24.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

