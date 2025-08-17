State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 656.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 178,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.78 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $395,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,382.12. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,235,760. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

