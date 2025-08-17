State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 263,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $7,506,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,984,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $160.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.76. Hess Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

