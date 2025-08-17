State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.54 Million Stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 6.35% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PHYL stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

