State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth $36,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.