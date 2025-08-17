State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.38 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,586,000 after acquiring an additional 736,533 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $529,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.47.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7%

VLO opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average of $130.77. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

