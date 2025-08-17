State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306,380 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,939 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $155,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

