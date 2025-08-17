Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $277,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.65.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

