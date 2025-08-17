Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,400 shares, adropof70.2% from the July 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Copper Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPP opened at $23.39 on Friday. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.