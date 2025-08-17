Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $488.68 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $371.16 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.47.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

