Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 0.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8,146.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471,846 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $219,141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,288,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,961,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,237 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,558,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

