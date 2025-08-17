Spreng Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

