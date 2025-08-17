SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Purchased by Global View Capital Management LLC

Global View Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Global View Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,066,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ULST stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.