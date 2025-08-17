SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.76.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

