S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after acquiring an additional 670,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $238,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $556.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

