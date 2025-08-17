Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 9.99%.

Southern Banc Price Performance

Shares of SRNN stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Southern Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Get Southern Banc alerts:

Southern Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.