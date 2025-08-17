Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 9.99%.
Southern Banc Price Performance
Shares of SRNN stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Southern Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.
Southern Banc Company Profile
