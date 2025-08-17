Sound Trading Lp North Acquires 8,807 Shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) Director Sound Trading Lp North acquired 8,807 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $65,524.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,097,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,958. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sound Trading Lp North also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 14th, Sound Trading Lp North purchased 15,100 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,843.00.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Sound Trading Lp North purchased 31,094 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $279,224.12.
Inseego Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. Inseego has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $20.67.
Institutional Trading of Inseego
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.
