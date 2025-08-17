Sound Trading Lp North Acquires 8,807 Shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) Director Sound Trading Lp North acquired 8,807 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $65,524.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,097,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,958. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sound Trading Lp North also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inseego alerts:

On Thursday, August 14th, Sound Trading Lp North purchased 15,100 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,843.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Sound Trading Lp North purchased 31,094 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $279,224.12.

Inseego Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. Inseego has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Institutional Trading of Inseego

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 171.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 317,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Inseego by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 61,623 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 325,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 118.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 151,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Inseego

Inseego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.