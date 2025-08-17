Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Holdings Raised by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,248,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017,223 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for about 8.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 4.41% of Sonos worth $56,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sonos by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sonos by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Sonos by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 377,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $5,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Down 1.7%

SONO stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $344.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sonos from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski purchased 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $250,207.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 124,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,136.20. This trade represents a 22.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Saori Casey purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $248,633.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 107,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,580. This represents a 26.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,950,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,713,016 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

